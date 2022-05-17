The Roman saying, “All Roads lead to Rome,” was fitting, even it meant it joy and plenty of tears for the George Walton Academy girls tennis team.
An outstanding season saw its end at the Rome Tennis Center Saturday as GWA was beaten by the Wesleyan School of the Atlanta area 3-0 for the GHSA Private A Tennis Championship.
The loss finished the Lady Bulldogs’ excellent season at 21-1. Before then they had 21 straight matches, including four rounds in the GHSA playoffs. They beat two strong Atlanta-based schools in Mt. Vernon 3-2, and Holy Innocents 3-1 to reach the final in their last year, as of now, in the Georgia High School Athletics Association. Next year, GWA moves to the Georgia Independent School Association. Wesleyan and its region rivals will stay, and actually move up in class.
“We’re going to GHSA Private 3A next year,” said Wesleyan Coach Jonathan Sykes said. “Our girls seem to know this was our best chance to win this. George Walton is a strong team. We knew we had to play well all throughout our lineup.”
George Walton Head Tennis Coach Chiara di Salvo-Roque was proud of her team’s effort, even as a heavy underdog. Before this season, GWA had not been past the second round in the GHSA Tennis playoffs.
“My girls fought hard all day,” di Salvo-Roque said. “It was just not enough today. They (Wesleyan) were better than us today.
“We came out a bit tight. Both are doubles got down early, dropping a set. All three of the singles played well. Our two seniors (Camille Malcom and Reagan Peppers) wanted to win a state title. They are not on the junior circuit. They are now done with tennis, but they played so well this year.”
Wesleyan, which finished 18-3 as a team, was the most balanced team GWA had seen and its strength was in doubles like GWA.
All three singles matches saw several long points and GWA was competitive in all three.
Wesleyan got the early break when the No. 1 team of Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertum won 6-1, 6-3 to beat GWA’s Mia Smith and Abigail Mach.
Peppers, who had to play highly ranked USTA players in the quarters and semifinals, gave Sophie Gibbs a battle, but lost 6-3 in the first set. It was 6-1 in the second set to give Wesleyan a 2-0 match lead.
It took nearly another hour before the team title was settled. The No. 2 GWA doubles, Avery Collin and Riley Root won the second set 6-1 to force a deciding set.
No. 3 singles Ellie Lang was up 5-3 in the first set but Livi Steele rallied and got the set, 7-5.
Malcom, meanwhile, had a 6-4 first set to Lauren Tucker.
Up 5-3, Tucker served out the match and the championship to get the third point, beating Malcom 6-4, 6-3.
“We knew we needed to extend points and grind them down,” added Sykes.
For di Salvo-Roque, it was a great ride.
“What an amazing season. We will be good again next year. We have a middle school girl coming up for singles. Our doubles are back and so is Ellie.”
