MACON — Stratford Academy had a bounty of weapons and used them effectively to beat George Walton Academy 42-7 in the second round of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association playoffs Friday at Cantrell Stadium.
Stratford, 9-3, got a combined four touchdowns from three talented athletes, Keondre Glover, Deshundre Bonner and Shaun Wilmore.
Wilmore scored on the game's first play, a 60-yard scamper from the wing and it was tough going for the Bulldogs from there.
The loss ends George Walton's season at 6-6. They started the season 1-5 but then won five straight, including all three in region to claim Region 4-AAA. They then beat Strong Rock Christian 21-7 in the first round.
Stratford moves on to face Tattnall Square in the third round of the GIAA playoffs.
Stratford led 21-0 at the half after scores from Glover and Bonner. They added three touchdowns in the third quarter to blow the game open to 42-0.
GWA got on the board early in the fourth quarter going 58 yards in four plays. Carter Payne scored on a 1-yard run after starting the drive with a 24-yard scamper. Sara Bryan had the kick to make it 42-7.
Payne finished with 56 yards on 21 carries. The Bulldogs were hurt by the loss of Calan Fortunat, the team's leading rusher this season. Fortunat played the first series, got five yards on two carries, but did not return.
Stratford had a combined 251 rushing yards from its big three. Wilmore and Bonner each had an interception. The Bulldogs forced two second quarter turnovers. Wilmore led the way with 122 yards on just five carries. Glover had 69 yards and two TDs and Bonner had 55 yards.
Stratford opened the game with a bang. Shaun Wilmore took a wingback reverse and rumbled 60 yards for a touchdown. The kick made it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the game.
George Walton converted a third down on a 9-yard run by M.J. Marable. The Bulldogs then got a fourth down conversion when the Eagles jumped offsides. GWA reached the Stratford 42 but a fumbled snap pushed them back and they were unable to overcome, forcing a punt.
The host Eagles got a couple of first downs before facing a fourth-and-one at the Bulldogs' 37. Stratford got the yard needed on a sneak. That set up a trap run by Deshondre Bonner for a 37-yard TD run. The kick made it 14-0 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was a tale of turnovers. George Walton's defense was able to force a punt early in the quarter and once with the ball, Marable had the Bulldogs best offensive play of the half, a 16-yard pass to Braylee Malcom to the Stratford 43.
Three plays later, a half-back pass by Payne, was picked off by Wilmore. Wilmore returned it 24 yards to the GWA 21.
It took one play for Keondre Glover to reach the end zone on a 21-yard run. The kick made it 21-0 with 7:26 left in the half.
The good news for GWA for the rest of the half, was keeping Stratford off the board. After a Marable interception, the Bulldog defense forced a fumble right after Wilborne had a ripped off a 49-yard run.
The offense, however, went three-and-out and punted. An interception by GWA gave it possession at midfield.
