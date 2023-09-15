George Walton Academy fell to Banks County last year by a score of 33-0.
This year, at least, the Bulldogs managed to score on a touchdown from Laj Taylor.
Otherwise, it was another loss for GWA as the Leopards took control of the game early and never relented in a 19-7 win over the Bulldogs.
“We fell behind 13-0 and couldn't get going,” GWA coach Logan Beer said.
Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Brentwood, though after that the region schedule should be softer for the embattled Bulldogs. With games against Riverside Military, cross county rival Loganville Christian and Lakeview Academy in October, the Bulldogs can still control their postseason destiny by the time they roll into Bethlehem Christian for a shot at the region title.
The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the season so far, with their two wins coming over hapless Lake Oconee and a struggling Social Circle High School squad this year.
