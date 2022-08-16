George Walton Academy’s football team showed some early promise in its preseason scrimmage last Friday.
The Bulldogs, coming off a two-win season in 2021, defeated visiting Mt. Paran of Kennesaw 14-7 and are now looking to their 2022 regular season opener.
Special teams played a key role in the win for coach Logan Beer’s team.
The Eagles took a 7-0 lead at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter on a 41-yard run by senior Nick Germain before GWA evened the score with 8:49 remaining before halftime on a 5-yard run by Tristan Hill.
The score was set up by a 55-yard punt return by senior Calan Fortunat.
The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead with 5:34 remaining in the first half. Junior Mason Maughon blocked a punt, which was scooped up by junior Blake Woodring who went 9 yards for the score.
Sara Bryan added the PAT kicks for GWA.
Both teams took advantage of the scrimmage to play their entire rosters in the second half.
Maughon intercepted a pass with 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The defensive play ended what had been a 60-yard drive by Mt. Paran.
Fortunat and Carter Payne led GWA in rushing.
The Bulldogs will travel to Lake Oconee Academy on Friday for their 2022 regular season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Greensboro.
