The George Walton Academy Bulldogs lost a tough home game at Keith Henderson Field to the Banks County Leopards in a 33-0 setback Friday night. It was the third straight loss for George Walton which also got shutout in back-to-back games.
The Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t seem to stop Banks County’s ground-and-pound approach from as both Leopard running backs Aaron Scott and Andrew Shockley scored from 40 and four yards out, respectively, early in the first quarter for Banks County’s first two scores.
The Bulldogs’ offense had success moving the ball in the first quarter, but early in the second quarter is when the wheels began to fall off. The Leopards’ special teams unit came up with a big play when it blocked George Walton kicker Sara Bryan’s field goal attempt. Shockley scooped up the ball and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. The field goal return put the Leopards up 13-0 with the PAT being no good.
The Leopards took a 20-0 lead into halftime and received the ball first coming out of the break. Shockley took the second half’s opening kickoff to the house to extend the lead to 27-0.
Scott capped the game’s scoring when he scampered 24 yards to the end zone on a jet sweep in the middle of the third quarter.
George Walton used three quarterbacks Friday night in an effort to give its offense a spark. The most productive of the three was freshman Zack Wolf who led the Bulldogs’ offense down inside the Banks County 5-yard line at one point, but the Leopards’ defense bowed up to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
Shockley finished the game with three touchdowns and Scott added two touchdowns of his own.
The Bulldogs (1-4) will return home next Friday as they take on the Brentwood War Eagles (1-3) at 7:30 p.m.
