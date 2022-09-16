Evan Ivester

Evan Ivester is taken down by a slew of Banks defenders. 

 Brett Fowler | Special to the Tribune

The George Walton Academy Bulldogs lost a tough home game at Keith Henderson Field to the Banks County Leopards in a 33-0 setback Friday night. It was the third straight loss for George Walton which also got shutout in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t seem to stop Banks County’s ground-and-pound approach from as both Leopard running backs Aaron Scott and Andrew Shockley scored from 40 and four yards out, respectively, early in the first quarter for Banks County’s first two scores.

