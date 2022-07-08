Carter Payne hopes to play college football, and building an impressive highlight reel is a key to getting noticed.
Unfortunately for the George Walton Academy senior, last year left him little to go on.
After a coaching change resulted in a decimated roster, the Bulldogs endured one of the worst seasons in school history, winning just two games and losing by an average of 32 points.
There were a few positives for Carter, like GWA’s win over Crawford County in which he caught a 50-yard TD pass on the final play of the first half and then returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score.
A two-way player, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster was second on the team for 2022 in rushing and tackles.
But the crushing loses tended to overwhelm everything, leaving Payne in survival mode.
“We had a lot of young players who weren’t used to the speed of the varsity game,” Payne said. “I just kept trying to encourage them and kept telling myself that next year would be better.”
As “next year” approaches, the GWA senior is doing everything he can to improve both his team’s outlook and his chances of extending his career.
“He’s always in the weight room and is one of the strongest players on the team,” said Bulldogs head coach Logan Beer. “And he’s been going to lots of camps, trying to get out and be seen.”
But nothing will catch the eyes of college recruiters like a big year.
He’ll play any of a number of positions rarely leaving the field.
On offense, his primary spot will be at receiver, which is where he hopes to play at the next level. But he’ll also line up at running back.
“We’ll do whatever we can to get the ball in his hands,” Beer said.
On defense, he’ll rotate between cornerback and safety.
“He’s the leader of the team,” Coach Beer said. “He’s unselfish and will do whatever’s needed.”
Carter is as solid in the classroom as he is on the field. As a result, he’s drawn interest from several Ivy League schools like Princeton, Brown and Harvard.
With a big senior season, that list is expected to expand.
