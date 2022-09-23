Forward passes were few and far between for George Walton Academy and Brentwood Friday night.
In the end the visiting Eagles, the defending GISA Class AA state champion, left Monroe with a ground-based 41-26 win in the trenches.
Holding a 14-13 lead at halftime, Brentwood took the second half’s opening series and moved 69 yards, all on the ground, and took a 22-13 lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter. Wells Muller fought for the final 11 yards on his third score of the game.
The Eagles then got a defensive stop forcing GWA to turn the football over on downs. Brentwood then gave itself some breathing space with a 1-yard run with 10:21 to play.
The Bulldogs would not go quietly and added a 49-yard touchdown run by Calan Fortunat with 7:50 to play.
The Eagles quickly answered on a 79-yard by Muller with 7:35 left. An 8-yard run by Abe Williams sealed the deal with 3:08 to play.
Fortunat added a 69-yard touchdown run with 2:57 remaining but the game was out of reach at this point.
GWA started the game’s opening series in good field position at its own 46 after a solid return by Mason Maughon. The Bulldogs were forced to go three-and-out however.
Brentwood began its opening series at its 21 and used its ground attack to methodically march 79 yards in 10 plays. Muller went the final 20 for the score with 5:41 left in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs answered with a monster scoring drive of their own covering 73 yards in 20 plays. Evan Ivester fought in for the final yard with 9:48 before halftime. Sara Bryan added the PAT to make it 7-7.
GWA was about to go three-and-out again but a roughing the punter call kept the drive going. The Bulldogs benefited from 35 yards in Brentwood penalties on the possession.
The Eagles needed just three plays to retake the lead after a 50-yard set the visitors up first and goal at the 2. Muller then found the endzone again with 7:45 before halftime.
The teams exchanged turnovers and GWA found the endzone again on a 13-yard run Fortunate with just 47 seconds left in the half. Brentwood held on to a 1-point lead after the PAT failed.
The Bulldogs are off next Friday before opening region play against Riverside Military Oct. 7 at home.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
