Kameron Durden

Kameron Durden leaps into the end zone for the first Social Circle touchdown of the game as the Redskins held on in a hard-fought matchup to best the Bulldogs of George Walton by a score of 17-10. 

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

Finally, Social Circle solved mystery and misery that was Keith Henderson Field.

Having lost in their past three trips to George Walton Academy, the Redskins emerged victorious Friday night, 17-10.

