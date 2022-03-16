The George Walton girls soccer team was scheduled to meet Athens Academy on Tuesday of this week with the Region 8-A Private title and a top seed in the upcoming state tournament on the line
GWA entered the week 8-1 overall in Region 8-A Private while Athens is 4-0 in the league.
Regardless of the outcome, the Lady Bulldogs have already had a precedent-setting season.
Since the program began in 2009, they’ve never had a winning season. But they could lose out and still finish above .500.
With a 7-0 win over Athens Christian last week, they locked down a spot in the state playoffs. They can finish no worse than fourth.
But this team has its sights set much higher.
“We lost five or six seniors off last year’s team, but we knew we had a strong junior class coming back,” said Sara Smith, now in her fifth season at the helm of the program. “And we had a strong group of freshmen come in. So I knew we could be pretty strong but I’m a little surprised we’ve been as good as we are.”
Most surprising is that the roster includes no seniors, which means the Lady Bulldogs could be even better next year. But the focus for now is on keeping the run going.
The Lady Bulldogs only loss was to cross-county rival Social Circle, which will be playing for its region title on Thursday against Commerce and is ranked No. 2 among Class A Public teams.
Through nine games, the Lady Bulldogs have recorded six shutouts and are averaging six goals a game.
“We’ve definitely been more offensive-minded this year, which was something we struggled with last year,” Smith said.
Leading the attack is junior Sara Bryan, who’s best known for being the place-kicker for the football team last fall. She’s scored 14 goals so far. Not far behind is junior Emily Music with 10.
Music is among a trio of players — the others are Allie Marler and Rosemary Ferguson — who arrived late to the season after playing for the girls basketball team that made the state tournament.
“They played in the state tournament game on a Wednesday and were playing soccer the next day,” Smith said. “We were really looking forward to getting them back.”
Another addition, and a pleasant surprise, has been junior Liz Jahns, who used to play basketball and has never played soccer.
She’s now found herself in the starting lineup.
