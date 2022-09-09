George Walton Sports Stock Photo web card
Brett Fowler | The Tribune

MILLEDGEVILLE — John Milledge Academy scored early and often against a beleaguered George Walton defense as the Bulldogs fell in an overwhelming loss, 48-0.

George Walton looked to start the night on a positive note, shutting down a John Milledge drive at the 2-yard line as they scooped up a fumble that put an early end to a 61-yard drive.

