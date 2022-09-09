MILLEDGEVILLE — John Milledge Academy scored early and often against a beleaguered George Walton defense as the Bulldogs fell in an overwhelming loss, 48-0.
George Walton looked to start the night on a positive note, shutting down a John Milledge drive at the 2-yard line as they scooped up a fumble that put an early end to a 61-yard drive.
It was the best play of the night for the Bulldogs as John Milledge took over soon after.
Javian Butts scored a 2-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for John Milledge and the Trojans were soon on the hunt again, led by senior quarterback Briggs Eady.
Eady threw an 11-yard touchdown to Baylen Zielinski early in the second quarter, and a missed extra point still gave the Trojans a 13-0 lead.
Bud Veal intercepted the Dawgs and returned it for 28 yards and a touchdown on the ensuing drive, and the Trojans added a bit more before halftime on a 12-yard pass from Eady to Veal with 2 seconds to go in the half. Jacob Noles’ extra point was good for a 27-0 lead at halftime.
Eady was 8 of 11 in the first half for 136 yards, as well as 62 rushing yards for the quarterback, only a few yards shy of Butts’ leading 65 yards at halftime.
George Walton, on the other hand, was scrambling to get anything done. Senior quarterback Carter Payne had no completed passes in the half and only 18 yards total.
The third quarter was more of the same: Butts scored from nine yards out midway through the period. Soon after, the Trojans began inserting their backups, to no avail for the Dawgs: sophomore quarterback Kolt McMichael threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Veal for a 41-0 lead late in the third quarter.
John Milledge would score once more in the fourth quarter to earn a 48-0 victory over the Dawgs.
