George Walton Academy kicked off the season with a decsive win over Lake Oconee County, 14-0.
George Walton got off to a slow start, gaining only 18 yards of rushing in the first quarter, while quarterback M.J. Marable started off only 1-4 for only 2 yards.
Yet the Bulldogs stuck with their gameplan and slowly began to chip away at the Lake Oconee defense, with junior Laji Taylor recording 37 yards in eight carries and freshman Steph Love another 25 yards.
Finally, GWA hit paydirt late in the first half as Taylor ran for 10 yards for a touchdown with only 2:25 left in the second quarter.
Sophomore Will Vaughn kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.
The third quarter was a quiet affair for the Bulldogs, though senior Mason Mathis recovered a fumble from Lake Oconee before the end of the period.
The defense was solid all night, however, shutting out Lake Oconee throughout the game, while Marable overcome his slow start to finally score the Bulldogs’ second touchdown of the night from five yards out with only 1:35 left in the game.
Sophomore Will Vaughn once again kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead they kept to the end.
Taylor finished the night with 77 yards on 13 carries, while Marable had 46 yards on 10 carries and sophomore Zach Wolf earned 43 yards on eight carries.
George Walton will once again be at home next week to take on Mount Vernon.
