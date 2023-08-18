Mason Maughon

Mason Maughon (10) runs around the edge for some extra yards against Lake Oconee Academy as the Bulldogs blanked them on the night to win 14-0. 

 Brett Fowler | Special to The Tribune

George Walton Academy kicked off the season with a decsive win over Lake Oconee County, 14-0.

George Walton got off to a slow start, gaining only 18 yards of rushing in the first quarter, while quarterback M.J. Marable started off only 1-4 for only 2 yards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.