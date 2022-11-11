Mac Maughon

Mac Maughon stiffarms a Patriot defender as he pushes down field for more yards. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

A turnaround season continued for George Walton Academy Friday as the Bulldogs disposed of visiting Strong Rock in the opening round of the GIAA Class AAAA playoffs.

GWA (6-5) advances to face Stratford Academy in Macon next week. The Eagles had a bye in the first round.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.