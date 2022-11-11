A turnaround season continued for George Walton Academy Friday as the Bulldogs disposed of visiting Strong Rock in the opening round of the GIAA Class AAAA playoffs.
GWA (6-5) advances to face Stratford Academy in Macon next week. The Eagles had a bye in the first round.
The Bulldogs will enter that contest on a five-game winning streak.
Leading by seven at halftime in what proved to be a more competitive game than some may have predicted, GWA continued to find itself in a battle.
The Bulldog defense then made a play as Mason Maughon recovered a fumble at the Strong Rock 46 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
That play led to a 12-play, 46-yard clock consuming possession capped by a 2-yard run on fourth and goal by Evan Ivester with 8 seconds to go in the third.
Sara Bryan’s PAT made the score 21-7 to give GWA some breathing space with a two-score lead.
The defense then forced another turnover on an interception by Maughon but would turn it back over.
Strong Rock’s last gasp came on a fourth and three from its own 23 that fell inches short. The Patriots finish the season 2-9 overall.
GWA tried to set the tone for the game right out of the gate with a 65-yard touchdown run by Ivester on the first play from scrimmage. Sara Bryan’s kick made it 7-0 just 19 seconds into the contest.
Strong Rock tried a trick play to start its first possession of the night but Carter Payne broke up a halfback pass at the very last moment. The Patriots still found the end zone on a 1-yard run by Justin Jones with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Strong Rock threatened to take the lead after moving to the GWA 12 but Payne came up big again with an interception in the end zone with 8:44 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs then went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive with Payne covering the final 15 yards. Bryan added the PAT for a 14-7 advantage that GWA took into halftime.
