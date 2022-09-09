Solomon Leslie

Solomon Leslie scrambles for extra yards as his line tries to hold back the surging Apalachee defenders.

 Melinda Pease | MP Sports Pics

Add another one to the win column for the Loganville High School football team.

The Red Devils improved to 4-0 overall with their 2022 region schedule now looming on the horizon. LHS dispatched of host Apalachee 38-0 Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium in Winder with a workmanlike effort.

