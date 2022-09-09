Add another one to the win column for the Loganville High School football team.
The Red Devils improved to 4-0 overall with their 2022 region schedule now looming on the horizon. LHS dispatched of host Apalachee 38-0 Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium in Winder with a workmanlike effort.
The Wildcats (0-4) continue to work for their first win of the season during a rebuilding campaign.
After holding AHS to 29 total yards of offense in the first half (including a 15-yard penalty), LHS cruised to the win in the second half adding a touchdown run by Solomon Leslie I’m the third quarter
Loganville took the game’s opening possession and matched 70 yards in eight plays capped by a 30-yard pass from Johnny Crowe to Nico Dowdell with 8:24 left in the opening quarter. The Red Devils converted the 2-point try on the swinging gate formation.
After forcing AHS to go three-and-out, LHS was set up with a prime opportunity to quickly added more points following a bad snap on the Wildcat punt attempt. On first and goal from the 6, the Red Devils fumbled the football back to Apalachee, however.
Loganville’s defense forced another three-and-out and took over at the Wildcat 39. Hurt by a penalty on first down which negated a long run by Solomon Leslie, the Red Devils could not take advantage of the positive field position and had to punt the football away.
Another three-and-out by AHS, however, put Loganville in business once more at its own 49 late in the first quarter.
This drive would also eventually stall but Devin Pugh did connect on a 24-yard field goal with 6:32 left in the first half.
After forcing another punt, Loganville set up once again deep in AHS territory after a 47-yard return by Tez Crawford.
Crowe connected with Dowdell on 17-yard pass this time with 4:04 left in first half.
The quarterback-receiver combo connected again on 16-yard play with 1:48 before halftime to push the LHS lead 26-0. The possession was kept alive following a fumble recovery by the Devils after a punt.
Crowe capped a stellar first half with another scoring strike with 11 seconds on the second quarter clock.
LHS opens region play next Friday when it hosts Winder-Barrow High School. Apalachee begins its region schedule next Friday against Gainesville at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.