Brad Smith

Loganville Head Football Coach Brad Smith has the Red Devils off to a school record best start at 7-0. Smith, a former Red Devil football player, is in his third season as the head coach. 

 Garrett Pitts photo | The Covington News

There are times when Loganville head football coach Brad Smith — even in the middle of a game — will gaze around the stadium, see the crowd in a frenzy after a score, the band rocking to the fight song, his players hugging and celebrating, and think to himself, “man, I was made for this.”

He might not have time to stop and smell the roses, but he certainly slows down to sniff them as he runs by.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.