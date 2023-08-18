Charles Barkley-Smith

Charles Barkley-Smith (3) loses the football after a big hit from Monroe defender Charles Manga (0) during the ’Canes 10-0 win over Loganville to avenge the four overtime loss they suffered to the Red Devils the year before. 

 Brett Fowler | Special to The Tribune

Monroe Area benefited from special team mistakes by rival Loganville and a great defensive effort to win it's season opener 10-0 Friday night at the Purple Pit.

A fourth quarter touchdown run by Blake Raffield following a dropped punt snap was the deciding score in the contest.

