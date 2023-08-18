Monroe Area benefited from special team mistakes by rival Loganville and a great defensive effort to win it's season opener 10-0 Friday night at the Purple Pit.
A fourth quarter touchdown run by Blake Raffield following a dropped punt snap was the deciding score in the contest.
Special teams provided an advantage in a defensive battle.
Following about 15 minutes of spits and spurts from both teams, Monroe Area got the first spark play from its return unit when Jitt Carr returned a Loganville punt 26 yards to the Red Devil 39 with 8 minutes left in the first half.
Four plays later, on a fourth and six, punter Ricky Valdivanos took off on a fake punt for a 9-yard gain and a first down to the LHS 26.
Monroe got a touchdown on a recovered fumble in the end zone but a holding call wiped away the score. The Canes settled for a 42-yard field goal by Valdivanos.
The kick hit the crossbar and fell over good, giving Monroe Area a 3-0 lead with 2:43 left in the half.
Monroe's defense got Loganville backed up on third and 20 at the 10. Chris Wilson, however, took a draw 36 yards to the 46.
Two Brody Hannah completions got the ball to the 27 with 19 seconds left. A loss on the next play killed the Devil's chance of a tying field goal. The half ended on a Hannah incompletion.
Loganville had a chance in the first quarter after Valdivanos dropped and then fell on a high punt snap at the MA 36.
Hannah, however, was intercepted by Demond Owens at the 12.
Monroe then flipped the field with Darrion Manuel 35 of his 40 first half rushing yards on the drive to mid field when the quarter ended
On third down from the 39 just minutes into the second quarter, Manuel was dropped for a loss by Loganville linebacker Luke Culbertson. Monroe punted to end the drive.
The third quarter was plagued by more special team mistakes. Monroe had an advantage in field position thanks to the running of Manuel. But a misplayed punt gave Loganville life at midfield late in the third quarter.
But three plays netted just four yards and after a delay, they had to punt.
The punt never came off. The snap was dropped resulting in an 18-yard loss. Monroe took over at the Red Devil 33.
In the fourth quarter, the ’Canes were able to overcome two straight penalties that forced a third and long from the 13. Then ’Canes quarterback Dylan Hamby got his legs going.
He took off on a scramble for 10 yards to the three. That set up a short fourth down from the three.
A run by Blake Raffield scored easily for a 9-0 lead. Valdivanos kick made it 10-0 with 9:15 left.
Loganville made a late drive reaching the Canes 15. But a holding call backed them up.
Coach Gene Cathcart opted for a field goal of 42 yards but it was blocked.
Monroe then ran out the final 1:10 to take the win.
Darrion Manuel led Monroe Area with 78 rushing yards on 26 carries. Hamby threw for 33 yards and ran for 24. Ricky Vandivanos had a 42-yard field goal.
Loganville got 82 passing yards from sophomore quarterback Brody Hannah. He was 14 for 36 passes. Chris Wilson had 64 rushing yards.
