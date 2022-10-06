Jamin Marshall

Jamin Marshall runs downfield pursued by a Clarke Central defender.

 Cassie Jones

Loganville traveled to Athens on a rare Thursday night and barely escaped with the win against the Gladiators of Clarke Central, 28-22.

Johnny Crowe finished 11 of 20 for 215 yards, including two touchdowns to Nico Dowdell of 29 and 83 yards. Dowdell finished the game with seven catches for 194 yards.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.