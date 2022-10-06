Loganville traveled to Athens on a rare Thursday night and barely escaped with the win against the Gladiators of Clarke Central, 28-22.
Johnny Crowe finished 11 of 20 for 215 yards, including two touchdowns to Nico Dowdell of 29 and 83 yards. Dowdell finished the game with seven catches for 194 yards.
They needed every yard they could get because the game started slow and got worse before it got better.
After a scoreless first quarter, Clarke Central jumped into the lead with an interception for a touchdown, then added six more with a 76-yard quarterback keeper that, after a failed kick, had the Gladiators up 13-0.
Loganville would score a touchdown before the half but went into the locker room down by six, their undefeated record in peril.
The Red Devils took the lead midway through the third, but Clarke grabbed it back minutes later.
Loganville would once again retake the lead before the fourth quarter but struggled to put the Gladiators away for good until Mason Lawson scooped up the ball on a blocked punt and ran it back for a touchdown.
Crowe would seal the win with a 12-yard run to get the final first down the Devils needed to keep Clarke from regaining the ball and a chance to come back one again.
Loganville, now 8-0 on the season, is off next week but will then play Jefferson in a game that will function essentially as the region championship.
