With 36 seconds left in Wednesday night’s Class AAAAA quarterfinal game at Loganville’s Inferno, Sydney Bolden walked off the floor for the final time, her head buried in her jersey as the capacity crowd chanted her name.
Her team was trailing by 14 at the time and would go on to lose to second-ranked Forest Park 52-40. It was a bittersweet conclusion to an outstanding four-year career.
She led her team with 18 points.
“She wasn’t as emotional as she had been before,” noted Lady Devils head coach John Zorn. “But I think she knew she had done everything she could to help us win. She had nothing left to give.”
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough against a fast and physical Lady Panthers squad, which set the tone early with a pressing defense that forced turnovers on Loganville’s first four possessions.
They also kept the ball away from sophomore center Emaya Lewis, who managed just 6 points.
“They played a box-and-one to keep us from getting the ball to her,” Zorn said. “And we couldn’t seem to hit any shots to open things up.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Devils (21-8) had no answer for Forest Park super sophomore Jasmine Allen.
She entered the game averaging 20 points, and she managed just 3 in the first half.
But she came alive in the third. With her team up by a basket at halftime, Allen exploded for 11 points, including a trio of 3-point shots, to help Forest Park build an insurmountable 40-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
She finished with 14 points.
“She’s a great player,” Zorn said. “She definitely presented some matchup problems for us.”
Despite a poor start, Loganville actually led by a point at the end of the first. The lead changed hands six times in the second with the Lady Devils inching ahead 18-17 on a basket by Sophie Farmer.
But the Lady Panthers scored the final 3 before half and never trailed again.
The loss ended another 20-plus win season for the Loganville girls and deep run in the state playoffs. It also marked the fourth time in the past eight years they’ve lost in the quarterfinals.
“Maybe one of these days I’ll get that Elite Eight monkey off my back,” Zorn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.