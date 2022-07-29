At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, all spread across a chiseled frame, Loganville High School running back Solomon Leslie is often among the biggest and strongest players on the field.
But there are times when he wants to show that he’s more than a burly bully who can run over opposing defenders.
“He’s got great field vision and awareness and, for a guy his size, he can be really shifty,” said Loganville head coach Brad Smith.
Given that the Red Devils roster is choked full of smaller speedsters, Smith prefers that Leslie becomes the downhill runner in the teams “thunder and lightening” attack.
“I want him to use his God-given gifts,” Smith said. “He’s got that size and power that you don’t see in a lot of backs.”
Those gifts were on full display in a game against Greenbrier last fall.
After getting just four carries in the first half, Leslie emerged from the locker room a man possessed, carrying nine ties and scoring four TDs.
He also made a game-saving sack on Greenbrier final drive to secure a 35-34 victory.
He finished the game with 126 yards which was half of his season total of 247. But he was part of a crowded backfield led by seniors Avery Hamilton and Cooper Kennedy, who combined to run for over 1,500 yards.
With them gone, Leslie inherits the role of feature back.
“He’s definitely going to get the lion’s share of the carries,” Smith said.
And he hopes most of those will be going over rather than around defenders.
Leslie provided a glimpse of he prowess in a recent four-way padded camp. In a scrimmage against Morgan County, he took the ball, made a nifty cut, and raced 30 yards for a score. Later, against Walnut Grove, he broke up the middle for a 60-yard run.
“It was fun to watch him do that,” Smith said. “But most of the time we’ll be needing him to put his head down and get that extra four of five yards.”
Because of his increased workload, he’ll likely spend less time chasing down opposing quarterbacks.
“We don’t plan to use him on defense at the moment,” Smith said. “But we might have him in there in certain situations.”
