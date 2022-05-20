Through four rounds of the Class AAAAA baseball playoffs, Loganville has used excellent pitching, timely hitting and a good defense to make a steady advance back to the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s State Championship Series.
Saturday in Rome at the home of the Atlanta Braves’ A affiliate, Loganville goes for state title No. 6 in baseball against the Cartersville Hurricanes. The Red Devils have won five state titles over a 10-year span, including three in a row from 2017-19.
COVID-19 ended the run in 2020 as baseball was shutdown nationally because of the virus. Loganville returned to form, advancing to the 2021 title series but lost to Starrs Mill.
This time, these Red Devils are seeking to finish the deal, with a sixth title for the school and the first for first-year Head Coach Bran Mills.
The series starts with Game 1 at 5 p.m. at the Rome park. Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m., or 30 minutes after Game 1. A deciding Game 3, if needed, would be Monday in Rome.
Both teams come into the championship series as 30-game winners. Loganville is 30-8 and Cartersville 31-6.
They have one common opponent, Greenbrier. The Red Devils split with Greenbrier winning the first game 10-0 and dropping the second 3-2 in 11 innings back in March.
Cartersville took on Greenbrier in the third round of the playoffs and won the series 2-1.
Mills was still trying to decide who will start Game 1 for the Red Devils in the championship series.
In the fourth round series against Decatur, Loganville changed up its rotation, sitting normal first game starter Dawson Coe to hold him for a Game 3.
‘We liked the matchups that we had and felt with Dawson in the third game, it would give us a big advantage. We didn’t think Decatur had as good of a bullpen as we have,” Mills said. “It worked out really well for us.”
Trenton Burnett, who had been going in the second game, started Game 1 against Decatur and had five shutout innings and allowed just four hits.
Matthew Heard finished off the game in relief has Loganville squeezed home the winning run in the eighth for a 2-1 win.
Jordan Davis started Game 2 and got off to a 7-0 before a comeback by Decatur. A six-run outburst and the return of Heard to the mound got the Red Devils the win, 13-7.
Cartersville is different than Decatur, Mills said.
“First, they have a better bullpen. They have a really good closer. He’s already thrown 15 innings during the playoffs,” Mills said.
“Their starters are pretty good, too. It’s the same for us, we have to pitch well, play defense and get the bats when we need them.”
Mills acknowledged that the Rome Minor League park will provide a unique challenge because of the added space from right to left.
“We have some outfielders who can run and so does Cartersville,” Mills said. “So we should be OK in the big yard.”
