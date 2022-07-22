At a recent early-morning workout, Loganville football players were running the hills adjacent to their practice facility, a dreaded ritual designed to get their eyes open and blood flowing.
One player was just going through the motions with a half-hearted effort when he was approached by teammate Jason Eligwe.
The Red Devils senior defensive end got in the stragglers face, telling him in no uncertain terms that his effort was unacceptable. After some choice words and a few shoves between the two, the running resumed with everyone involved going full speed.
“He really got things going,” said Loganville head coach Brad Smith. “After that, we were just killing it.”
Not just anybody could get away with calling out their peers, but the 6-foot-1, 215-pound defender has earned the respect of his teammates.
“He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Smith said. “He does everything, getting practice going, in the weight room. He even holds a Bible study on Thursday nights.”
As a sophomore, Eligwe played opposite Neto Okpala, who went on to sign with Boston College, at linebacker.
Preferring not to take their chances against a proven defender, opposing offenses directed their runs against Eligwe.
“It really forced him to grow up and help make him the player he is today,” Smith said.
That player is relentless in his effort, unstopping in his pursuit, and brutally physical.
Last fall, he was among the team leaders in tackles with 63 solo stops, including 12 tackles for loss.
If there’s one area he need to improve on, it’s pressuring the quarterback.
“There was times last year where he got stuffed,” Smith said. “But that’s something he’s really worked hard on, and I think he’s going to be able to give us a lot more in that area this year.”
Besides his prowess on the field, he’s also strong in the classroom, carrying a 3.8 GPA. He’s already been offered by Columbia, a prestigious Ivy League school.
A big senior season could shake loose a few more offers.
“I think he’s going to have a monster year,” Smith said.
