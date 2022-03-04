Before a raucous standing-room-only crowd at The Inferno, the Loganville boys basketball team set the place on fire, running out to a 35-18 halftime lead in their quarterfinal showdown with Jonesboro Wednesday night.
A first-ever appearance in the state Final Four seemed within their grasp.
But their hopes were doused as the Cardinals put together a second-half run for the ages and emerged with a 67-61 victory.
It’s a date that will live in Red Devils basketball infamy.
“It was rough,” said a despondent boys head coach Josh Grayson. “This team worked so hard and was so close. I can’t begin to explain how it was in that locker room.”
It was brutal outside as, one by one, the players staggered by, some sobbing and others fighting back tears. It was especially tough for the seven seniors, who saw their careers conclude in heart-wrenching fashion.
Everything clicked for the Red Devils early. Even without leading scorer Chris Dorbor, who was on the bench for most of the first half with foul trouble, they used their suffocating defense to create offensive opportunities.
Sherman Johnson, who finished with 15 points, and Ryan Grayson opened the game with a pair of 3-point shots to get things rolling. Six different players scored to give the Red Devils a 21-10 lead at the end of the first.
They extended their lead to 20 points when Dorbor hit a pair of free throws less than three minutes into the second. He finished with a team-high 18 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the line.
Coming out pressing in the third, Jonesboro got within 7 before the Red Devils regrouped and pushed the lead back out to 12 at the end of the third.
But everything fell apart in the fourth as the Cardinals went on a 16-2 run, tying the game on a thunderous dunk by junior forward Devon Rainey and going ahead for the first time seconds later on a steal and layup by senior forward Yannis Woods.
They never trailed again.
“It’s just evaporated so quickly,” Grayson said. “Once they started that man press, we couldn’t seem to do anything.”
The loss ended an impressive post season run for the Red Devils (18-11).
They entered the region tournament seeded third but earned the league’s second seed for state. They played a school-record three consecutive home games, routing Jackson Atlanta and Dutchtown before falling to Jonesboro.
