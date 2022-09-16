LHS-Winder

Davis Roesler (11) goes for the block while quarterback Johnny Crowe (2) carries the ball behind his offensive line

 Melinda Pease | MP Sports Pics

In a clash of unstoppable objects and an immovable forces, Loganville emerged victorious Friday night, defeating longtime rival Winder-Barrow 27-14 in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams.

The showdown, the 19th between the two schools, featured two of the top rushers and defenses in AAAAA.

