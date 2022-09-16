In a clash of unstoppable objects and an immovable forces, Loganville emerged victorious Friday night, defeating longtime rival Winder-Barrow 27-14 in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams.
The showdown, the 19th between the two schools, featured two of the top rushers and defenses in AAAAA.
Both defenses allowed more than their 11 points a game. But it was the Red Devils who shut down the Bulldoggs potent running attack, led by Tyreeck Hall, the top rusher in Class AAAAA. He managed just 62 yards on 13 carries.
Loganville’s Solomon Leslie, the classifications third leading runner, ran for 120 yards on 20 carries, giving him 745 on the season
But it was senior receiver Mason Lawson and junior kicker Devin Pugh who provided the heroics and saved the day.
The Red Devils appeared to have the game under control, leading 17-0 at half. But a pair of turnovers allowed the Bulldoggs to get back into the game.
On Loganville’s first series of the third quarter, quarterback Johnny Crowe was intercepted by Winder senior linebacker Ryan Ford at his own 41.
The Red Devils stopped Winder on three plays. But Ford took a short snap on a fake punt and rambled seven yards for a first down.
On the next play, Bulldoggs senior running back Aidan Thompson broke loose around the right side for a 45-yard touchdown run. The point after made it 17-7.
The Red Devils added a 33-yard Pugh field, his second of the night, on their ensuring possession to make it 20-7.
But after stopping Winder to take over at their own 24, Leslie fumbled and Bulldogs freshman Xander Delatorre recovered at the 16.
Three plays later, Bulldoggs quarterback Conyer Smith connected with Thompson for a 17-yard TD. The PAT made it 20-14.
That’s when Lawson stepped up, taking a handoff and sprinting around the left in for a 52-yard game-sealing touchdown with just two minutes left that sent the homecoming crowd home happy.
After being stopped in three plays on their first possession of the game, the Red Devils scored the next three times they had the ball to take control at halftime.
Sehior receiver Nico Dowdell set up the first with an interception of Winder quarterback Smith, which he returned 31 yards to the Bulldoggs 35.
Six plays later, the drive stalled. But Pugh kicked a career-best 42 yard field goal, with room to spare, to put his team up 3-0.
On the ensuring kickoff, Winder’s Jacob Hunter bobbled the ball and fell on it at the one. Three plays later, Loganville took over at the Bulldoggs 44.
Crowe completed a 24-yard pass to Lawson to open the drive followed by five consecutive Leslie runs, the last for one yard and a score.
Loganville took advantage of Winder’s second turnover, a fumble by Bulldoggs receiver Camden Hodge after a 21-yard reception.
Grayson Farmer fell on the loose ball for the Red Devils at his own 33. Loganville went the distance in nine plays, sparked by a 23-yard connection from Crowe to Lawson and concluded with a 10-yard strike to Dowdell in the endzone.
With the win, the Red Devils, who entered the state rankings this week at No. 8, move to 5-0 for the first time since 1990 They can tie a school-record 6-0 start, set in 1970 and matched in 1983, next week when they face Heritage in Conyers.
