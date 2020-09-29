Maliyah Henry and Madeline Robison of Loganville High School were recently selected to the 5A-7A All-State cheerleading team at the Georgia Cheerleading Coaches’ Association annual competition held virtually last week.
Henry and Robison were nominated by LHS cheer coach Allison Creel-Clements. They competed against over 100 other senior cheerleaders from high school programs across Georgia in the first portion of the competition based on the scholarship application.
Competing virtually on Saturday through video submission and Zoom interviews were the top 30 cheerleaders selected as finalists. The finalists were judged in an interview and then presented a two-minute routine which showcased their cheering skills.
The 16 All-State cheerleaders were announced on social media after the completion of the competition. The All-State cheerleading squad will be presented at the conclusion of the GHSA Cheerleading State Championships in Columbus, Georgia on Feb. 16. At that time, the Georgia Cheerleader of the Year scholarship winner, the top scorer in the All-State competition, will be announced, and all scholarships will be presented.
The Georgia Cheerleading Coaches’ Association annually awards scholarships of over $7,400 to the GCCA All-State Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.