LAWRENCEVILLE — Gene Cathcart earned his first win at Loganville as his Red Devil's scored 35 first points in beating Discovery 42-8.

Quarterback Brody Hannah had a big night with Cathcart's spread, going 14-for-24 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. All three TD passes went to Ahmed Souare. Souare caught five passes for 87 yards.

