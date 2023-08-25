LAWRENCEVILLE — Gene Cathcart earned his first win at Loganville as his Red Devil's scored 35 first points in beating Discovery 42-8.
Quarterback Brody Hannah had a big night with Cathcart's spread, going 14-for-24 for 211 yards and three touchdowns. All three TD passes went to Ahmed Souare. Souare caught five passes for 87 yards.
Loganville also had 98 all-purpose yards from Jamin Marshall. His 64-yard return on the opening kick set in motion the Red Devil's big night.
Loganville opened with a bang with a 64-yard kickoff return from Jamin Marshall. It gave the Red Devils a start from the 26.
Two completions from Brody Hannah gave Loganville a first down to the Titan 12.
Chris Wilson covered the remaining distance in three carries, the last from four yards and the first touchdown of the season.
Devin Pugh added kick for a 7-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first quarter.
It did not take long before LHS was back in the end zone.
A bad punt snap was wrestled away by Luke Culbertson. He rumbled into the end zone from 10 yards out. Pugh’s kick made it 14-0 with 5:50 left in the quarter.
Up 14-0, Loganville got its third touchdown of the first quarter. Hannah moved the Red Devils 60 yards in four plays.
He hit Marshall on a 30-yard seam route. That gave Marshall 94 all purpose yards in the quarter.
On the next play, Hannah hit Ahmed Souare at the goal line. Souare spinned in for the score for 25-yard TD pass. It was Hannah’s first passing TD of the season. Pugh’s kick made it 21-0 with 43 seconds left in the quarter.
About the only negative in the first half for the Devils was the punt snap.
Up 28-0, Loganville had to punt from its 15. The snap went over Pugh’s head for a safety that made it 28-2 with 6 minutes left in the half.
Loganville had gone up 28-0 on a three-yard TD run by Wilson to cap a 37-yard drive.
The Red Devils’ offense answered behind Hannah. He moved the team 72 yards, going 4-for-8 for 72 yards. The capper was a 24-yard TD pass to Souare are on the goal line. Pugh’s kick made it 35-2 with 58.6 seconds left in the half.
Hannah finished the half 11-of-20 for 170 yards and two TDs.
Discovery mounted a bit of comeback in the third quarter. Stanley Roberts took an option 53 yards for a touchdown on the first series of the second half. That made it 35-8.
They got the ball back after a strip fumble and moved the ball to the Devils’ 21. Then Dylan Robbins had back-to-back sacks of Roberts for losses of eight and nine yards to force a turnover on downs with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
Hannah hit Souare for his third TD pass of the night for 13 yards. The pass score made it 42-8 with seven seconds left in the third.
Loganville is at home next week against Peachtree Ridge.
