Having lost four of six games, including a pair of region contests, dropping them from first the fourth in the state rankings, Loganville was in desperate need of momentum heading into the state playoffs.
After their performance in the final region series of the season, safe to say the Red Devils are ready for a run at a sixth state title.
Loganville rolled past Eastside in a home-and-home set, winning a pair of shuts, 10-0 on Monday and 9-0 on Wednesday, to earn the Region 8-AAAAA title and a top seed heading into the postseason.
The Red Devils will host Midtown (formerly Grady), the fourth seed out of Region 6-AAAAA, in the first round beginning Wednesday.
“I wasn’t really too worried,” said first-year manager Bran Mills about his team’s recent struggles. “We were still hitting the ball, just not getting timely hits.”
They got plenty of key hits, and some shutdown pitching, in the routs over Eastside.
In the opener, Dawson Coe pitched a Mercy-Rule shortened five-inning no-hitter, recording seven strikeouts and walking four. It was the third hitless game by Loganville pitchers this season.
The Red Devils scored one in the first and put the game away with five in the second.
Matthew Heard led the Red Devils hitters, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Davis Roesler added a pair of hits, including a double, and a walk and knocked in a run.
In the series finale, Trenton Burnett and Heard combined for a 5-hit shutout, the 11th of the season for Loganville. Burnett went five innings and recorded nine strikeouts and Heard closed out the final two with three Ks.
Jackson Chizek was 3-for-3 and scored two runs. Christian Donaldson, Aiden Adams, and Tucker Segars and drove in a pair of runs.
“It was good for momentum and confidence,” said Mills, who earned his first championship as a head coach.
