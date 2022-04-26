The Loganville High School Lady Devils Golf team placed sixth in the GHSA area golf tournament for Region 5A recently at The Chimneys golf course in Winder.
The Lady Devils competed against St. Pius, Northview, Greenbrier, Jackson County, Chamblee, Clarke Central, Eastside, Southwest Dekalb, Apalachee and Walnut Grove High Schools.
The LHS girls finished in sixth place behind first place St. Pioux, Northview, Greenbrier, Chamlee and Eastside.
The Lady Devils had an individual that qualified for the GHSA State Tournament. Avery Canady, a junior, was the low medal amongst the golfers that did not qualify as a team. Canady shot a 95 on the 18 holes (49 on front and 46 on the back). Canady edged out the next best golfer by one stroke.
“I am so proud of Avery,” said coach Dennis Truesdell. “Her drive to be the best golfer she can be has really paid some huge dividends as this will be her first trip to the State Tournament as a golfer. Avery has attended the state tournament before as she is a member of the LHS softball team and they have made it to the state tournament each of the three years she has played softball.
“But being only Avery’s second year playing golf, and qualifying for the state tournament, really shows how hard she has worked. This will be the first time a female has qualified for an individual spot at the state tournament for Loganville as the female golf team qualified three years ago and attended."
The state tournament will be held at the Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear on May 16-17.
