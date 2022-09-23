The Loganville High School Red Devils cruised to another win Friday night with their 64-8 rout of the Heritage Patriots on the road.
The second Region 8-AAAAA victory for the Red Devils moved their record to 6-0 on the season as head coach Brad Smith added another chapter to what is already a historic season for Loganville football.
The Red Devils got the scoring started early and never let up, as senior running backs Solomon Leslie and Mason Lawson had big games for the Loganville offense.
Leslie got Loganville on the board first with a two-yard touchdown, and Red Devils quarterback Johnny Crowe put them back in the endzone two drives later with a pass to Nico Dowdell.
Lawson got his first of the game on the next Red Devils drive on a one-yard score.
Crowe, Leslie, and Lawson all took turns with trips back to the endzone as the Loganville offense got into a rhythm and never let up.
The Red Devils defense played one of their best games of the season, putting endless pressure on Heritage
Loganville’s defense got their first turnover of the game late in the second quarter when senior Jason Eligwe jumped on the Heritage fumble to give the Red Devils offense the ball inside of the 10-yard line.
The defense decided to go bigger on the next turnover when junior Charles Barkley-Smith picked off Young and took it 60-yards for the pick six to seal the deal.
Leslie carried the load for the Red Devils in the blowout, as the senior rushed for 143 yards on 11 carries, while finding the endzone twice.
The Red Devils walked away with the 64-8 win and keep their undefeated season alive with the second half of the season looming.
Loganville will go back home next week as they will prepare for their toughest region test yet, as they will suit up to play the 4-1 Eastside Eagles, Friday, Sept. 30.
