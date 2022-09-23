Mason Lawson

Mason Lawson outpaces his pursuit as he runs down the field in Loganville’s overwhelming win over Heritage. 

 Garrett Pitts | Special for the Tribune

The Loganville High School Red Devils cruised to another win Friday night with their 64-8 rout of the Heritage Patriots on the road.

The second Region 8-AAAAA victory for the Red Devils moved their record to 6-0 on the season as head coach Brad Smith added another chapter to what is already a historic season for Loganville football.

