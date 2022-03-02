Two years ago, after missing some key free throws in a first-round state tournament loss to Lithia Springs, Sydney Boldon was inconsolable.
“I know she took it personally,” said Loganville head coach John Zorn. “She felt like she put us in a bad position and cost us the game.”
Since then, the Lady Red Devils standout has drawn from that experience to make sure she no longer lets her team down.
Last year, that meant leading the team and the county in scoring as the Loganville girls reached the Elite 8.
They are back again this year, thanks largely to Boldon’s leadership and commitment. Her performance in last Friday’s second-round game at Griffin was a prime example.
In a scintillating 54-52 victory, she scored 27 points, took three charges, and was a perfect 13-of-13 from the line, tying a school record.
“She’s put the team on her back,” said Zorn.
The Lady Devils will face their biggest challenge in years tonight as they host second-ranked Forest Park in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Lady Panthers are ranked second in the state behind Woodward Academy, which beat out Forest Park for the Region 3 championship. They are led by sophomore guard Yasmine Allen, who’s averaging 20 points a game.
“They are in a tough league and they’ve got a really good team,” Zorn said. “But I think we’ve got a chance.”
The Lady Devils won a small victory on Saturday when a GHSA coin toss gave them home court advantage. It will be the second time in three games they’ve played at the Inferno.
But to get here, they had to return to Griffin, where they suffered a heart-wrenching 2-point loss last year in the third round.
“We definitely had vengeance in our heart,” said Zorn.
The Lady Devils jumped out to an early
7-0 advantage.
But the Lady Bears battled back, leading by as many as 8 and were up 3 heading into the fourth.
But two big plays turned the game in Loganville favors. First, Boldon scored three on a basket and ensuring free throw to put her team up by 4.
Finally, with just seconds left, senior Efe Egberi scored her only points of the game, calmly sinking a pair of free throws to secure the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.