Mason Lawson

Senior Loganville running back Mason Lawson (5) hits the hole against Discovery Friday night. 

 Melinda Pease | MP Sports Pics

LOGANVILLE — Unlike its season opener last week, which required four overtimes and a bizarre trick play to decide the issue, Loganville took care of business in regulation Friday night at Red Devils Field, cruising past Discovery 33-7.

With the win, the Red Devils move to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Discovery falls to 0-2

