LOGANVILLE — Unlike its season opener last week, which required four overtimes and a bizarre trick play to decide the issue, Loganville took care of business in regulation Friday night at Red Devils Field, cruising past Discovery 33-7.
With the win, the Red Devils move to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Discovery falls to 0-2
Loganville scored on four of five first half possessions to take an insurmountable 27-0 halftime lead. They added another to open the third quarter, giving them a 33-point advantage, resulting in a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back Solomon Leslie followed up his 169-yard, two touchdown performance in the season opening win over Monroe Area with 155 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns.
Senior receiver Nico Dowdell had three catches for 53 yards and touch scores.
Senior quarterback Johnny Crowe, making just his second start, completed 7-of-14 passes for 167.
Meanwhile, the Loganville defense held the Titans to just 139 yards and forced five three-and-outs on Discovery’s seven possessions.
Solomon set the tone early, getting all three carries on the Red Devils opening drive, scoring on a 10-yard burst up the middle.
Senior running back Mason Lawson gave Leslie a break on the next drive, which covered 78 yards in 11 plays. He rushed three time for 16 yards, setting up a 10-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Johnny Crowe to Dowdell.
Solomon returned on the next time Loganville got the ball, running twice in a three play, 77-yard drive. He scored on a nifty 30-yard when he broke over right tackle, found the sideline, and outran the defense untouched.
It took the Red Devils just four plays to go up by four touchdowns when Crowe connected with Dowdell from nine yards out for his second TD reception.
Solomon picked up were he left off in the first half, carrying five straight times on a 68-yard drive, including the final 21 for a TD and the Red Devils final points.
Despite the impressive win, it wasn’t particularly pretty. The two teams combined for 23 penalties, including 19 in the first half.
The Red Devils appeared to have secured a shutout until reserve running back Chris Wilson dropped a direct snap midway through the fourth quarter. The Titans Darryl Wilson scooped up the loose ball and raced 48 yards for his team’s only points.
The victory was the Red Devils first over a Class AAAAAAA team since GHSA added the highest classification in 2016. They can make it two straight when they face Peachtree Ridge next week, also a member of the big-school league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.