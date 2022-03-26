Since the middle of 2021, Loganville High School principal Brad Bolemon has noticed those raised eyebrows, maybe even heard some of the whispers behind his back.
It’s not because of the way he handled a disciplinary case or cracked down on a wayward employee. Rather, like it or not, he’s got to live with the perception that he’s the man who ended Jeff Segars’ historic run as Red Devils baseball coach.
“I get some slanted looks,” said Bolemon. “I know I’ll always be ‘the guy.’ But I try not to think about that too much.”
As a reminder, back in July of 2021, the former Loganville athletics director and newly minted principal asked Segars to take his place.
The legendary coach agreed and, a short while later, stepped away from the baseball program to focus on his administrative duties.
“Now, a guy like that, you’re not going to tell him what to do,” Bolemon said. “He could’ve kept coaching. But he felt like he couldn’t do both and give them the effort they deserved.”
And so, after 22 seasons, 759 games, 10 region titles, and five state championships, Segars is no longer directly responsible for the program he built into a state powerhouse.
So far, he has no regrets. It helps, both him and Bolemon, that the team hasn’t missed a beat. Currently, they are 13-3 overall, 3-1 in the region, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA, and is the odds-on favorite to win a sixth state championship.
Still, you don’t pour your life into something for over two decades and just walk away without a second thought.
“It was strange at first,” Segars said. “Especially in the summer when you’re usually out working with the returners. And I miss some of the big games, that competitiveness.”
Although he’s no longer manager, he’s still involved with the program.
Just like before, Segars is hitting grounders to infielders and giving his input to pitchers and hitters during practice. And he’s coaching the junior varsity team.
Said longtime Red Devils assistant and new head coach Bran Mills, “I guess the biggest thing I’ve done so far is hire a legend as a JV and assistant varsity coach.”
Mills knows he was playing with dynamite, keeping his old boss around perceptually, at least, looking over his shoulder.
“It could’ve been ugly,” Mills said. “I’ve got a coaching buddy who was in a similar situation at another school in Georgia, and he’s no longer there. It just got really bad.”
Knowing Segars as he does, Mills said his biggest worry about having Segars on staff is that he’d be almost too deferential.
“My concern was, is he going to speak up enough,” Mills said. “I’m looking for counsel and there are times I have to push him to tell me. It’s just a credit to they type of man he is. But having his support has just been phenomenal.”
Also, having a proven blueprint has helped.
Among the secrets to Segars’ success was player development. It’s why the Red Devils, despite losing a large and talented senior class some years, always seemed to reload rather than rebuild.
“The guys who don’t get enough credit are the sub-varsity coaches,” Mills said. “We’ve always had a plan to develop players and help them get better.”
As AD, Segars is helping expand that plan to other programs.
For example, in football, he’s worked with the county recreation department to develop a feeder program. Starting next year, teams will be available for players in grades 3-7 as part of the Northeast Georgia Football League.
The emphasis will be on fundamentals and ensuing players reach their full potential. Loganville coaches will meet regularly with the teams and their coaches, some games will be played in the high school stadium, and the season will conclude with a Super Bowl.
Continuity was also a hallmark of Segars’ program and a key component of its long-term success.
The Red Devils core coaching staff — Mills, Brandon Anglin and Mike Ryan — have been together for decades.
Mills joined the program in 2004.
“We’re more than a coaching staff, we’re like a family,” Mills said. “I‘ve had some opportunities, but it would’ve had to be something really special to get me away from here.”
Little did he know that something special would be taking over a program he’s grown to love, and maintaining close contact with the man that helped develop him into the coach he is today.
That man is now a bystander on game days.
Segars intentionally makes himself scarce when the varsity team is playing, not wanting to be perceived as interfering. Sometimes he’s not around at all, now that he’s responsible for all of the teams.
“I’m having to get more involved with knowing the GHSA rules, how to work with different sports, getting to know the staff better and what they need,” Segars said. “It’s a process.”
If that process helps bring as much success to the overall athletics program at Loganville as it did to baseball, nobody would be more grateful than now principal Brad Bolemon.
