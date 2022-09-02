SUWANEE — When the Loganville Red Devils traveled to Gwinnett County to take on the Peachtree Ridge Lions Friday night, the Devils came away with a 21-0 shutout win which allowed them to secure their first 3-0 start to a season since 2015.
The win didn’t come without some sloppy moments, however.
The Red Devils’ offense couldn’t seem to find the end zone as they were finding ways to shoot themselves in the foot in the first half. They had the ball inside the Lions’ 10-yard line, but they failed to score due to poor execution in the red zone.
But late in the third quarter, the Red Devils offense found the end zone to break the scoreless tie as senior quarterback Johnny Crowe connected with junior Jason Eligwe on a short pass play with Eligwe doing the rest of the work. Crowe also scored on the ground from five yards out late in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back Solomon Leslie found the end zone early in the fourth quarter from three yards out, and that extended the lead to 14-0.
Both teams’ defenses didn’t allow a single score in the first half as both squads were pinning the opposition deep in their own territory.
The Red Devils started the game feeding senior running backs Leslie and Mason Lawson. Leslie and Lawson had nice gains throughout the first half but when it mattered most the Lions’ defense stepped to the plate and forced critical stops.
Crowe also threw an early interception in the middle of the first quarter as he was under duress, but the defense had his back and forced a three-and-out on Peachtree Ridge’s ensuing possession.
Defense was Loganville’s calling card from beginning to end. Perhaps one of the biggest evidences of that came when junior cornerback Charles Barkley-Smith forced an interception with 1:48 left in the second quarter to stop the Lions’ scoring threat.
Seniors Nico Dowdell, Davis Roesler and Zach Evans all picked off passes for a Red Devils defense that played stingy all night.
The Loganville Red Devils (3-0) will travel to Winder, Georgia with aspirations of a 4-0 start as they take on the Apalachee Wildcats (0-3) on Friday Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Apalachee fell 21-7 to Hart County Friday night.
