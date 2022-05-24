ROME - Execution in the clutch was enough for Logansville to win its sixth state championship Tuesday evening at AdventHealth Stadium.
Loganville, 32-9, got 10 hits including three from Gage Fullerton and two from Sherman Johnson to beat Cartersville 9-0.
Matthew Heard went six innings to grab the win. He struck out five and allowed just one hit. He did walk five. Trenton Burnett pitched a scoreless seventh to finish off the game.
First-year LHS Manager Bran Mills was elated with his team's poise.
"Fullerton has been great all year in the seven-spot and he's been phenomeal in the playoffs. We had bumped him to two and then today back to seven, and it seems when we bump people again, it works. Sherman had some really good at bats Saturday night," Mills said.
The Diamond Devils got two runs in the first when a good bunt by Gage Fullerton was botched by the Purple Hurricanes. The bunt hit was one of three hits for Fullerton who was batting in the seven-hole.
Sherman Johnson was moved up and he had the series' biggest at-bat. He fouled off five pitches from Cartersville's stout closer Phillip Schiltz. Johnson drew the walk after the 11-pitch at-bat.
Matthew Heard then drew a full-count walk and the wheels started rolling for the Diamond Devils. Kyle Shivers singled to right to score Johnson. Joseph Johnson bunted and Schlitz went home instead of getting an out. His shovel toss could not beat the runner.
Jackson Chizek laid down the third bunt of the game to load the bases. Fullerton followed with a two-rung single and it was 6-0 with only one out in the third inning.
"I had told one of the coaches if Sherm gets on, that it was a great at bat, fouling off five pitches. It got their pitch count up."
LHS added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh to take a 9-0 lead into the final at bat of the season for Carterville (32-8)
