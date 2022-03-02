In just her second year at the helm of the program, Loganville girls soccer coach Blaklee Linder has deftly blended the old and new to construct what might be the Lady Devils’ strongest team ever.
With a roster that includes seven seniors and five freshmen, Loganville has won its first eight games while recording five shutouts and allowing just two goals.
It’s currently ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AAAAA.
The most recent win came against Clarke Central last week with a 7-1 victory.
“I knew we’d have skills,” said Linder, a 2014 Loganville alum who starred on the soccer team. “But I’m a little surprised at how well we’ve played together. When you get 20 girls together, you never know how things might go. But everybody’s pulled together and bought into what we’re trying to do.”
What they do best is combine a shutdown defense with a fast-break offense.
“We started working from day one on defense, working front to back,” Linder said. “We don’t want to make it easy on anybody to score, and we really want to push it when we have the ball.”
Despite struggling through a 9-7-1 record last year, the Lady Red Devils were stingy on defense, allowing a total of just 18 goals. They are on track to do even better this year.
Leading the defense are returners sophomore Savannah Sause, a preseason all-state defender, and senior Katie Gonzales.
The biggest improvement has been on offense, where they’ve already scored as many goals (56) in eight games as they did all of last year.
Leading the attack is a quartet of players, which has made theLady Devils more diffi-
cult to defend since opposing teams can’t focus on just one player.
Leading to scoring barrage is sophomore Hailey Blanott, who has a team-best 10 goals. The other contributors are freshman Madyson Bentil and seniors Candence Pirkle and Parker Bridges.
Loganville has high hopes of getting back to the postseason after missing out last spring. The biggest setback was back-to-back penalty kick losses to Clarke Central and Walnut Grove.
Once again, the region is strong, led by Greenbrier, which is currently ranked No. 5 in the state.
The Lady Red Devils will host the Lady Wolfpack a month from now in what could be a showdown for the league title.
