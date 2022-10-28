LOGANVILLE — It wasn’t the capstone to a perfect season, but Loganville’s 31-22 win over Flowery Branch at Red Devil Stadium Friday night was a fitting celebration for a senior class that’s led the team through an incredible run.
Despite last week’s loss to Jefferson, which ended their shot at a first-ever 10-0 record and a region title, the Red Devils had already secured second place in 8-AAAAA, giving them a first round home game in the upcoming state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Red Devils will get a week off before hosting the third-place finisher out of 7-AAAAA, which will likely be Dalton.
It was Senior Night, and the upperclassman once again were the difference makers. Running back Solomon Leslie ran for 183 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Quarterback Jeremy Crowe ran for 70 yards and passed for 74 yards and a TD to Davis Roesler, who also received his baseball state championship ring at halftime.
But it was an underclassman who saved the night for the Red Devils.
After jumping out to a commanding 24-0 lead late in the second quarter, Flowery Branch scored 22 unanswered points, the final touchdown on a 1-yard run by Myles Ivey with 8:45 left in the game.
But on the ensuing kick, Loganville sophomore Tyler Breedlove fielded a pooch kick at his own 30 and sprinted 70 yards for the score. The PAT by senior Zach Evans was good, giving the Red Devils a nine-point cushion, which the defense made hold up.
The Red Devils scored on their first three possessions and might have forced a running clock in he second half. But back-to-back fumbles ended promising drives.
It took just seven plays and five carries by Leslie to give Loganville a two-touchdown lead.
On his team’s opening possession, Leslie carried three times on a four-play drive, bulling up the middle for the final two yards and a score.
He carried twice on a three-play drive the next time Loganville got the ball, finishing off with a 47-yard dash the right side.
Senior Nico Dowdell picked off Flowery Branch quarterback Josh Oliver to set up the Red Devils next score, a 44-yard field goal by junior kicker Devin Pugh.
After forcing a three-and-out, Loganville took over at their own 44 and drove to the Falcons 42. But Leslie dropped a handoff and Flowery Branch recovered.
The usually sure-handed back carried three straight times for 44 yards on the Red Devils next drive, but fumbled at the end of a 12-yard run.
But the defense held again, and senior quarterback Crowe directed a quick-strike scoring drive. He scrambled for 33 yards before connecting with Roesler on a 34-yard scoring strike.
It would be the offense’s final points of the game.
Meanwhile, the Falcons (2-7) finally got their offense going with an 11-play, 64-yard drive, culminated by a 1-yard run by running back Myles Ivey. A two-point conversion made it 24-8 at halftime.
The Falcons then scored on their first two possessions of the second half on drives of nine and 16 plays.
