Solomon Leslie

Red Devils’ running back Solomon Leslie (0) sheds would-be tacklers and gets through the line of scrimmage to go for a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Flowery Branch. 

 Patrick Graham | The Tribune

LOGANVILLE — It wasn’t the capstone to a perfect season, but Loganville’s 31-22 win over Flowery Branch at Red Devil Stadium Friday night was a fitting celebration for a senior class that’s led the team through an incredible run.

Despite last week’s loss to Jefferson, which ended their shot at a first-ever 10-0 record and a region title, the Red Devils had already secured second place in 8-AAAAA, giving them a first round home game in the upcoming state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Red Devils will get a week off before hosting the third-place finisher out of 7-AAAAA, which will likely be Dalton.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.