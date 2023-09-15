Loganville High School opened region play in Winder Friday night in an old-fashioned slug fest that would have made professional boxers proud.
In the game that went down to the final play, it was the host Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs who rallied and held on for dear life in a 19-15 victory in Region 8-AAAAA play.
After a scoreless two quarters, LHS (2-3, 0-1) took the first possession of the second at its own 22. The Devils finally broke the ice on a 1-yard run by Olani Francis. Devin Pugh added the PAT with 8:34 left in the third.
Brody Hannah connected with Tyler Breedlove on a 70-yard pass to help key the drive.
Winder-Barrow (3-2, 1-0) quickly answered with a 34-yard score on a 45-yard pass from Evan Lynn to Kenyan Glasper. The Bulldogs saw their kicking woes continue (they missed two first half field goals) as the PAT was no good to leave the score 7-6 at the 6:53 mark of the third.
Loganville went three and out and WBHS would take its first lead on a 46-yard hookup again between Lynn and Glasper, who continued to get behind the Red Devil secondary.
The Bulldoggs opted for a two-point try but were stopped inside the one.
It would be the Loganville defense which gave the Devils the lead back as Bryce Genske intercepted a pass deep in WBHS territory and raced in the end zone with 1:24 left in the third.
Luke Culbertson then made the two point attempt for a 15-12 lead on the swinging gate formation.
Winder-Barrow powered its way back down the field but would turn the football over on downs after a fourth and 18 attempt was stopped. LHS was called for a personal foul on the play but the penalty yardage wasn’t enough for a first down.
The Devils sensed the need to maintain possession, converting a fourth and one from deep in its own territory.
The possession was then stalled by a holding penalty and false start and LHS was forced to punt on fourth and 13. Pugh delivered a solid punt to make WBHS start I’m at its own 36 with 6:23 remainder remaining.
The Bulldoggs moved into scoring position and found pay dirt on a 3-yard run by MJ Dowdy with 1:47 left for a 19-15 lead.
Waylon Vernatt then intercepted a LHS pass on the first play of the following series. The possession did not gain a first down, however, and LHS had one final chance starting at its 21 with 1:12 to play.
The Red Devils moved to the WBHS 5 before a bad snap on third down resulted in a hurried fourth and goal play which was stopped inside the 10.
Hannah tossed and kicked his helmet in frustration as the clock read 0:00.
It was a case of missed chances in the first half for both teams.
WBHS took the game’s opening series and used six and a half minutes off the clock driving inside the LHS 20 on 14 plays. The drive ended with a missed 32-yard field goal with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
The Red Devils moved inside Bulldogg territory on a pass from Brody Hannah to Ahmed Souare. The two connected on another play inside the WBHS 10 but the completion was negated by a holding penalty.
LHS would turn the football over after a fourth down pass was complete but short of the needed first down yardage.
Winder-Barrow began its second series at its own 35 and once again moved into scoring position. Evan Lynn completed a fourth and eight pass to Kenyan Glasper to keep the drive alive.
The possession did stall on a fourth and 20 which saw another missed field goal, this time from 37 yards with 7:09 left in the first half.
The teams would then trade punts in the scoreless first half. Charles Barkley-Smith had a big return for LHS but a penalty pushed the Devils all the way back to their own 7-yard line with 3:34 before halftime.
A three-and-out by the Red Devil offense had Devin Pugh punting from his own end zone but the senior connected to the WBHS 46 with 2:32 before halftime.
The Bulldogs moved to the Red Devil 11 before a sack and penalty backed them up to the 31. A fourth and 18 completion was rules out of bounds with a second before halftime. The home side fans had a few choice words for the officials after the play.
Several Loganville players had strong defensive efforts including Culbertson, Breedlove, Boulder Barrett, Jake Taylor, Dylan Britt, Joseph Barnes and
LHS will host Heritage next Friday in region action.
