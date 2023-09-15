Britt with the sack

Loganville nose guard Dylan Britt (97) sacks Winder Barrow's quarterback during first half action of high school football game against the Bulldoggs in Winder on September 15, 2023.

 Brett Fowler | Brett Fowler Photography

Loganville High School opened region play in Winder Friday night in an old-fashioned slug fest that would have made professional boxers proud.

In the game that went down to the final play, it was the host Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs who rallied and held on for dear life in a 19-15 victory in Region 8-AAAAA play.

