Bradley reunion

National High School and Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Coach Ron Bradley is shown with his Loganville Red Devil basketball players from 1996-1999 at a Bradley Reunion event Friday at Loganville Middle School.

 Jeff Byrd | The Walton Tribune

Now 93 years old, legendary high school basketball coach Ronald W. Bradley, hasn’t coached in more than a decade, but he can still give out commands on the court.

The National High School and Georgia Sports Hall of Famer was able to get his former players at Loganville High School set up to take a photo of his teams from 1996-99 at a special reunion event at the Loganville Middle School Friday.

