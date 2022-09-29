Coming into Thursday night's contest with Eastside, Loganville had a lot on the line as it fought to preserve its perfect record on the season so far.
Four quarters later, the Red Devils could hold their heads high as they edged out Eastside 13-10 in a game that came down to the wire for the home team heroes.
Loganville and Eastside fought back and forth across the first half, each scoring touchdowns early, then continuing to fight back and forth with field goals as the Devils just inched ahead of Eastside 13-10 by halftime.
The second half, however, was all defense, as the two teams pounded each other for dominance.
Loganville, with its slender lead, had to hold tight as Eastside stormed down the field late, reaching the red zone and lining up right at the Devils' goal line to take the lead.
But the Loganville defense held firm, shutting down the run at the line and forcing the ball over on downs to preserve its win.
Loganville is now 7-0 on the season and heads into a matchup with Clarke County next Friday with region dominance within its grasp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.