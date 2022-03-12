After getting off to a dismal 0-6 start last spring, the Loganville boys soccer team made it priority to get off to a better start this year.
Mission accomplished as the Red Devils won their first seven games and moved into the Top 10 in the state rankings.
Unfortunately, in a reversal of last season when it won six of their final seven and advance to the second round of state, Loganville has hit a rough patch, losing three of its past four.
What’s worse, all were Region 8-AAAAA games.
“After last year, there was an expectation coming in that we at least make the playoffs,” said first-year head coach Matthew Gilbert. “But we’ve put ourselves in a tough spot these past few matches.”
The top four teams after the regular season earn state tournament bids. The Red Devils are currently sitting in fifth with four games left, and likely need to win at least three to grab the fourth spot.
Next up is Johnson of Gainesville, which is 11-0-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state. Following that is Eastside and Greenbrier, both ahead of the Red Devils in the league standings.
Loganville’s first loss of the season was the Clarke Central, currently ranked No. 2 in the state. That was no surprise. But back-to-back losses to Walnut Grove and Apalachee came as a shock.
“Those really hit us hard, and you can tell since then we haven’t been the same,” Gilbert said. “We need to get back where we were.”
Leading the Red Devils attack is senior Davis Gilbert, who is the head coach’s oldest son. An All-Region player since his freshman year, he leads the team in scoring from his striker spot.
Other key returners include junior Dylan Persinger, a returning starter at midfield, and Mirza Zecic, a sophomore keeper.
“Talent-wise, we should be up around three or four in the region,” Gilbert said.
The turning point in last year’s season was a close loss to Johnson, which was highly ranked and went on the play in the state finals.
“You could say that was a quality loss for us,” Gilbert said. “We played them closer than anybody else had and that gave us a lot of confidence.”
