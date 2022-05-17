Have a day, Matthew Heard.
The Loganville first baseman/relief pitcher put on a baseball clinic in his team’s sweep of Decatur in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA baseball tournament Saturday at Red Devil Field.
He finished out both games on the mound and powered the team’s clinching victory from the plate.
In relief, he pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing nines hits and four runs with eight strikeouts, and recorded a win in the first game and a save in the second.
At the plate, he had a career day in the Game 2, going 4-for-5 with a single, double, two homeruns, and six RBI.
“What a day,” said Loganville manager Bran Mills. “I’m not surprised because he’s been great for us all year. But he really stepped up when we needed it.”
With the wins, Loganville (30-8) advances to the state finals where it will face Cartersville (31-6).
Carterville advanced by sweeping Apalachee on Saturday. The front end of doubleheader will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome.
A third game, if necessary, would start at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Red Devils have swept all four of their state tournament series. But they faced their biggest challenge in Decatur, which had also won six straight in the playoffs.
It took nearly seven hours on a sunny Saturday afternoon for Loganville to put away the gritty Bulldogs, winning the opener 2-1 in eight innings the the nightcap 13-7.
And they did it without ace pitcher Dawson Coe, who’d recorded wins in the first three series. Mills kept him on the bench in the event of a decisive game three.
“We liked the matchups we had,” Mills said. “And if it did go to a third game, we felt like we had a huge advantage.”
In the opener, the Red Devils managed just two hits through five innings and trailed 1-0.
But they broke through in the sixth.
Jackson Chizek led off with a single and moved to second on a bunt. When he attempted to steal third, the Decatur catcher overthrew the third baseman, and Chizek raced home to tie the game at one.
Loganville held the Bulldogs scoreless over the next two innings. Starter Trenton Burnett left after one out in the seventh, having allowed just four hits.
Enter Heard, who struck out his first batter and induced a weak pop up for the the next. In the eighth, he allowed a single but struck out the side.
That set up the bottom of the inning in which Loganville plated the winning run without the benefit of a hit. Three straight batters walked, one intentional. Davis Roesler then hit a fly to right field and Gage Fullerton tagged up to score the go-ahead run.
In Game 2, Loganville led 7-0 after four and looked like they might close out the game after just five innings via the Mercy Rule.
But Decatur added a run in the bottom of the fourth and then batted around in the fifth, scoring four more to make it 7-5.
But the Red Devils crushed any Bulldogs hopes of a comeback in the sixth, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring six runs.
The big blast was a 355-foot three-run homer off Heard’s bat to left center.
Heard replaced Jordan Davis with one out in the fifth and pitched the rest of the game, punctuating the victory by striking out the final batter.
A trio of defensive gems also contributed to the victory.
Left fielder Roesler made a clutch catch leaning against the outfield wall to save a couple of runs in the third and center fielder Jaylen Jones caught a fly ball at full sprint with runners at second and third in the fourth.
Subbing at third in the sixth, sophomore Tucker Segars made a diving grab of a ball down the line, jumped to his feet and threw to second for a force out, saving a likely double and two runs.
