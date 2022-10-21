Solomon Leslie

Solomon Leslie looks for a hole as he runs behind his blockers upfield. 

 Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

The much-anticipated region showdown between Loganville High School and Jefferson High School did not live up to the hype as far as Red Devil fans were concerned.

The host Dragons (6-2, 4-0) are now in the driver’s seat for the Region 8-AAAAA title and a No. 1 seed for the postseason after a 42-6 win against the previously unbeaten and third-ranked Red Devils.

