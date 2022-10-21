The much-anticipated region showdown between Loganville High School and Jefferson High School did not live up to the hype as far as Red Devil fans were concerned.
The host Dragons (6-2, 4-0) are now in the driver’s seat for the Region 8-AAAAA title and a No. 1 seed for the postseason after a 42-6 win against the previously unbeaten and third-ranked Red Devils.
For Jefferson the winning recipe was rather simple. First, it was a little Sammy Brown followed by a little more Sammy Brown with a dash more Sammy Brown thrown in for good measure.
Brown has battled injury most of the season but appeared at full strength Friday. The junior I-A recruit scored touchdowns on the Dragons’ final four possessions of the first half including one reception and three on the ground.
Things didn’t change in the second half as Brown raced 58 yards right up the middle for yet another score and 35-0 lead.
LHS (8-1, 4-1) got on the scoreboard on a 2-yard runny Solomon Leslie at the 9:04 mark in the third. The PAT was blocked.
Johnny Crowe had a long pass completion on the drive.
Leslie raced 69 raced on the Red Devils next possession before being tackled at the 1-yard line. That was as far as the Red Devils could advance as they were stopped on the next four running plays.
Brown also made several big defensive stops including a massive tackle to prevent Leslie from reaching the end zone a second time.
Brown added another highlight for the Dragons as he then went 98 yards for the icing on Jefferson’s victory cake.
LHS forced Jefferson to go three-and out to start the game and began its first series at its own 38.
The Red Devils were also unable to gain a first down on their first possession of the night.
Loganville’s defense held again and began its second series of the first half at its own 43.
The Red Devils lost four yards on the series and had to punt once again.
Jefferson then broke through on its third possession of the game on a 31-yard reception by Sammy Brown with 1:51 left in the opening quarter. Brown also made several big runs on the drive.
LHS had its worst starting field position of the first half beginning its third series at its own 16. After gaining its initial first down of the game the Devils turned the football over after a lost fumble on the first play of the second quarter.
Brown used three carries to cover the final 27 yards for a two-score lead with 10:41 left in the first half.
Another three-and-out by the LHS offense resulted in another touchdown by Brown for the Dragons. On this score, Brown broke a tackle and sidestepped several more on a 34-yard scamper for a 21-0 lead with 6:10 still left in the second quarter.
Brown capped his stellar first half on a 16-yard run with 1:01 before halftime.
LHS can still claim a home playoff berth with a win against Flowery Branch next Friday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.