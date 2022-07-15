Loganville Christian Academy will have a new aggressive style on the basketball court come November.
New girls basketball coach Corey Brabham will bring the new style to the Lady Lions. Brabham comes to LCA from Lilburn’s Providence Christian Academy where he was junior varsity boys coach and assistant for the varsity boys team last year.
Becoming a head coach was a career goal for Brabham who played guard at Limestone College and Piedmont.
“The opportunity came up and it was something I could not pass up,” Brabham said. “Here at LCA, we have a young, energetic team that is eager to learn.
“This is huge for me, given my background in sports. I’ve been playing at basketball since I was two. I remember waking up in the morning and the first thing was to get to ESPN and watch the basketball highlights.”
Brabham played high school basketball at Peachtree Ridge in Suwanne. He then earned a basketball scholarship to Limestone College.
“Being a head coach has been a big goal since I finished up playing,” Brabham said. “Having been a head JV coach last year, and then an assistant, helped me.”
LCA has struggled on the court in recent years. Brabham said that will change.
“I want to change the culture. There hasn’t been a lot of focus on girls basketball, and that goes into college and the WNBA. I’m hoping to bring some energy and excitement to girls basketball,” Brabham said. “We were 0-15 last year. There were some big losses, but there were some games they could have won.”
LCA was young last year and are still young, which is okay for the new coach.
“We have a lot of sophomores and only three seniors. So, we have a lot coming back, and that is huge,” Brabham said.
LCA’s style will be uptempo and aggressive.
“Offensively, we want to get it off the rim and go. That’s something we’ve worked at this summer, just trying to get into the habit of pushing the tempo. We want to get as many shots up as we can.”
On defense, the Lady Lions will be aggressive whether in a man defense or zone.
“We want to be the aggressors,” Brabham said.
The new coach got to experience his team in June. They went to a team camp at Columbus State University and then played in two summer leagues, including one at Walnut Grove.
Basketball practice won’t resume until October, but Brabham said the gym is open for the girls to work out and shoot.
