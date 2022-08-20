Loganville Christian Academy opened its season on the road against Creekside Christian Academy in McDonough.
The Lions came away with a close victory in a low scoring affair, prevailing by a 7-6 final.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 4:52 pm
LCA will host Discovery next week at home.
