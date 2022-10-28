CJ Dockery

CJ Dockery lunges forward for a touchdown in Loganville Christian’s 21-12 win over Riverside Military. 

 Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Despite a tough season, Loganville Christian Academy’s playoff hopes are still alive after a resounding 21-12 win over Riverside Military Academy Friday night in Gainesville.

The win improved the Lions’ record to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA District 4 play.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Correspondent

Brett Fowler is a correspondent for The Tribune and was sports editor from 2015-22. He is a graduate of the University of North Georgia and Monroe Area High School, and is the director of membership and marketing for the Walton County Chamber of Commerce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.