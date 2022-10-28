Despite a tough season, Loganville Christian Academy’s playoff hopes are still alive after a resounding 21-12 win over Riverside Military Academy Friday night in Gainesville.
The win improved the Lions’ record to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAAA District 4 play.
Loganville Christian’s Devin Larry had a career night for the Lions, showing out all over the field by scoring two offensive touchdowns and picking off a pass on defense.
The Lions got on the board first midway through the first quarter when quarterback Ky Fryar found Larry wide open 20 yards downfield in the end zone for six. The point after try was successful and put LCA up 7-0.
A pick by Cordell Way set up another touchdown from Fryar to Larry, this time from 30-yards out with 1:15 left in the first quarter. However, the point after try was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 13-0.
Midway through the second quarter, after a LCA turnover on downs, Larry picked off an Eagles’ pass and returned it 59 yards to the house only for a block in the back penalty to negate the score. The Lions still turned the turnover in to points when CJ Dockery broke loose
and scored on a 29-yard run. LCA’s 2-point try was successful and put the Lions up 21-0 as time ticked away in the first half.
Riverside wouldn’t lay down quietly and came out of the locker room after half time with an offense on fire. Eventually the Eagles got on the board thanks to a 36-yard halfback pass with 9:07 left in the third quarter.
Despite the stellar start to the second half, both teams quickly went downhill. The Lions and Eagles continued to trade turnovers and punts throughout the third and fourth quarters, with neither team finding any sort of traction offensively.
But with 2:16 left in the game, Riverside was able to punch in another score thanks to a 21-yard touchdown pass. An unsuccessful 2-point try left the score at 21-12 in favor of the Lions.
After recovering the onside kick, LCA ran out the clock to seal the win.
Friday’s win keeps LCA’s playoff hopes alive, but a win next week at home against Lakeview Academy to close out the regular season would lock up a playoff spot for LCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.