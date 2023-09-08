Durden drags an LCA player

Kam Durden drags an LCA player with him as he dashes for yards in Social Circle’s 42-6 win over the Lions.

 Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Social Circle finally got in the win column, and snapped a four-game losing skid dating back to last season, with a 42-6 victory over intra-county rival Loganville Christian Friday night at Redskins Stadium.

It was their second victory over the Lions in as many games. And it was a lot closer than it looked on the scoreboard.

