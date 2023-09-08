Social Circle finally got in the win column, and snapped a four-game losing skid dating back to last season, with a 42-6 victory over intra-county rival Loganville Christian Friday night at Redskins Stadium.
It was their second victory over the Lions in as many games. And it was a lot closer than it looked on the scoreboard.
Clinging to a slim eight-point halftime lead, the Redskins exploded for 28 points in under three minutes in the third to put the game out of reach and force a running clock in the fourth. It was as many points as they had scored in their first three games combined.
So far, the season has been a tough transition for the Social Circle offense as it moves on from four-year starting quarterback Logan Cross, who broke every school passing record. The returning group is more suited to a ground attack.
Against the Lions, they compiled 268 rushing yards and five touchdowns, led by senior running back Kam Durden, who finished with 152 yards on 15 carries and three scores.
They were aided by a suffocating defense that held the Lions to 161 yards, nearly half of which came on a fluky play in the second quarter, and picked off LCA quarterback Kylan Fryar four times.
For the second straight season, the Lions signal caller had a solid passing night against the Redskins, completing 11-of-17 passes for 134 yards (he was Fryar 11-of-15 for 105 last season). But he spent most of the night scrambling away from the rush. Social Circle lineman Amon Johnson recorded a pair of sacks.
Social Circle scored on three straight possessions in the third before the defense wrapped up the scoring with a pick-six.
To open the second half, the Redskins drove 45 yards in eight plays, all on the ground, finished off on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Sean Crews.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Lions failed to cover a high pooch kick, and Social Circle recovered at the Lions 24. Durden scored on the next play.
Redskins cornerback Jaylen Victor intercepted Fryar on the Lions first play, setting up his team at their own 30. Three plays later Durden broke loose around the left side and sprinted 67 yards for his fourth touchdown.
Fryar was intercepted again the next time the Lions had the ball, this time by Jameccus Hardge, who returned it 16 yards for the score.
In a first half marred by penalties and turnovers, special teams, specifically the punt squads, made the big plays.
Social Circle took the opening kickoff and cruised 67 yards in seven plays, culminated by a bit of trickery when senior Z Stewart took an inside handoff on a reverse and raced 20 yards around left side for a touchdown.
The next three possessions ended in a fumble by the Redskins and a pair of interceptions of Fryar by Redskins defensive back Sawyer Parr.
LCA finally held on to the ball long enough to assemble one of the wackiest and most unlikely scoring drives of the season so far.
Starting on their own nine after a Redskins punt, the Lions committed a pair false start penalties that backed them up to the two.
A nine-yard completion from Fryar to Cole Taylor gave them some room to punt from the 10. But standing in his own endzone, Lions kicker Brandon Madon saw an opening to his right and took off before being brought down just inches beyond the marker.
Four plays later, facing second-and-15 from the 25, Fryar rolled to his right, shook a tackler, and heaved the ball downfield. It was well short of his intended target. But it bounced off the hands of Redskins defender Jude Nelson and into the waiting arms of Lions receiver Devin Larry, who sprinted untouched into the endzone.
The PAT was blocked, leaving Social Circle with a 7-6 lead.
On LCA’s final possession of the half, they were forced to punt with just 40 seconds on the clock. It was fielded by Nelson, who made up for his earlier miscue by returning the kick 62 yards to the Lions.
From there, Durden closed out the half with a 1-yard plunge.
The Redskins will be off next Friday while the Lions return home to host Strong Rock.
