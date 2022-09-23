A 2-point conversion with less than a minute in the game gave Lake Oconee Academy a 15-14 win over Loganville Christian, spoiling one of the Lions’ best efforts of the season.
A 2-point conversion with less than a minute in the game gave Lake Oconee Academy a 15-14 win over Loganville Christian, spoiling one of the Lions’ best efforts of the season.
LCA drops to 1-4 as the Titans won on their homecoming night.
Loganville Christian struck early, scoring on their opening drive as they drove 53 yards, 45 of them through the air courtesy of quarterback Ky Fryer, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gerrit Kemp. The kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
Following a short LCA punt the second quarter, the Titans drove down to the Lions’ 5, but on third down Kaden Reid intercepted a pass to stop the threat from East Forsyth.
The Lions, however, were unable to get a first down following the pick and punted.
This time, the Titans didn’t falter, taking over at the LCA 35 and gridning their way down to the end zone, scoring on a 23-yard run by Cameron Kelly. The kick tied it at 7-7 with 5:01 in the second quarter.
The Lions recorded their third interception of the half, by Devin Larry, who grabbed the ball at midfield and returned it to the Titans’ 25.
But Reid threw his own interception, tossing it to the Titans at the 1. Lakc Oconee ran out the clock on the half to stay tied going into halftime.
The Lions opened the second half with a quick stop, taking over at the 47. They then moved the distance to the end zone in seven plays, punching it in with a 12-yard run by CJ Dockery. Carter Smith’s kick was good for a 14-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Lions almost scored again with a 69-yard pass from Fryer to Dean, but the play was negated after officials ruled Fryer had crossed the line of scrimmage before releasing the ball. The quarter would end with the Lions still up 14-7.
Lake Oconee would drive 63 yards in the final five minutes, aided by a roughing the passer penalty on the Lions. Five plays later, the Titans scored on a 16-yard touchdown run, then guard Jaquan Hall scored the conversion on a sweep.
The Lions attempted to drive down the field with less than a minute but Fryer was tackled at the Titans 18 as time expired.
