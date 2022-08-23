LCA volleyball

Loganville Christian School volleyball coach Mark Dossett goes over some instructions to his Lady Lions at the Walton Cup at Walnut Grove. LCA won the four-team tournament Saturday afternoon.

Coming into Saturday’s Walton Cup, the Loganville Christian Academy Lady Lions had struggled with consistency and health.

The Lady Lions found a way forward Saturday at Walnut Grove by beating three county rivals and winning the Walton Cup Volleyball championship.

