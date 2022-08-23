Coming into Saturday’s Walton Cup, the Loganville Christian Academy Lady Lions had struggled with consistency and health.
The Lady Lions found a way forward Saturday at Walnut Grove by beating three county rivals and winning the Walton Cup Volleyball championship.
dLCA’s toughest match came against Georgia Independent Athletic Association rival George Walton Academy. The match went to a third set with LCA pulling it out 15-11.
The Lady Lions then capped off Cup play by beating host Walnut Grove 2-0 (25-15, 25-6). The team was 4-5 going into the Cup but left with a 7-5 record.
“This was a good day for us,” said LCA Volleyball Coach Mark Dossett. “We have been fighting to find some consistency and we have had different people hurt. Today, though, we saw what we can do when we’re healthy. Jordyn Towns and Ella Morris are big for us.”
Towns was outstanding in the Cup series. For the three matches, she notched 33 kills, six aces and seven blocks.
Morris was right behind with 10 kills, 24 assists, seven aces and 17 digs. Maddie Husband had 11 kills and 10 digs. Sydney Stewart had nine kills for LCA.
LCA defeated crosstown rival Loganville 2-1 (19-25, 25-14, 15-13). They will return to match play Tuesday against Providence Christian.
For GWA, it was not a bad day. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-1. They beat Walnut Grove 2-0 (25-10, 25-13). They then closed out the day by beating Loganville 2-0 (25-21, 25-21).
“We played well,” said GWA Coach David Schnieders. “We’re still trying to find chemistry. But, we have a good, all-around skilled team. I thought LCA played well.”
