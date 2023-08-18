There were just a few pre-kickoff jitters as Loganville Christian Academy prepared to usher in a new season as well as a new head coach Friday.
Lions coaches had to send team managers back to the locker room to find and retrieve the kicking tee so the 2023 season could begin.
By the time the contest was over, however, first year head coach Nathan Murphy had recorded victory number one as LCA soundly defeated visiting Creekside Christian of McDonough 44-0.
It didn’t take long for the Lions (1-0) to put their first points of the season on the scoreboard as they recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff. One play later, Isaiah Eggleston found the endzone on a 4-yard run. Brandon Madon added the extra point with less than 30 seconds elapsed off the first quarter clock.
LCA once again recovered a fumble on the following kickoff but was unable to cash in this time as the drive needed after an unsuccessful fourth down from the Cougar 10.
The Lions found the endzone again on an 11-yard run Kylan Fryar to cap a 43-yard, 7-play drive with 1:52 left in the opening quarter. Madon added the extra point fora 14-0 lead.
Another defensive stop led to a 43-yard punt return for a score by Devin Larry just 21 seconds into the second quarter. Madon added another PAT for a 21-0 lead.
The dominant first half for LCA continued as Fryar scored on a 1-yard keeper with 8:38 before halftime. Madon did his usual damage for a 28-0 advantage.
Eggleston raced around left end on a 27-yard score to seal the deal with 2:46 still left before halftime. Mason’s fifth successful kick pushed the score to 35-0.
The Lions added a safety with 49 seconds before halftime on a bad snap on a punt attempt by Creekside (0-1).
LCA added another score following the safety on the final play of the half on a 1-yard run by Cameron Barnes for a 44-0 lead.
The teams played with a running clock in the second half and neither team scored.
Loganville Christian travels to The King’s Academy next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.