LCA-SC

Kylan Frayer tries to scramble away from a rush by Amon Johnson as his jersey trails behind him. 

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

They are located in the same county, but as Social Circle’s 49-13 win over Loganville Christian Academy indicated Friday night at Redskins Stadium, they are world’s apart.

The Lions have dropped two straight since snapping an 11-game skid, including last fall’s winless campaign, with a season-opening win.

Email: sports@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.