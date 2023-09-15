Isaiah Eggleston

Isaiah Eggleston evades a tackle and looks to dodge another as he turns upfield. 

 Blake Tuttle | Special to the Tribune

The struggles continue for Loganville Christian Academy as it has dropped three straight and 10 of its past 12 games with a 33-0 loss to Strong Rock at Hawkins Field Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are now 4-1, are off to their best start in the football program’s history, and are among the most improved teams in the state in Class A. Much of the credit goes to the defense, which is among the stingiest in Georgia Independent Athletic Association.

