The struggles continue for Loganville Christian Academy as it has dropped three straight and 10 of its past 12 games with a 33-0 loss to Strong Rock at Hawkins Field Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are now 4-1, are off to their best start in the football program’s history, and are among the most improved teams in the state in Class A. Much of the credit goes to the defense, which is among the stingiest in Georgia Independent Athletic Association.
They maintained their reputation with a shutout of the Lions, holding them to just 16 total yards, including -6 rushing. LCA went three-and-out of eight of nine possessions, earning just two first downs, including one on a roughing the kicker penalty.
Starting quarterback Kylan Fryar sat out the fourth quarter after being harassed all night and passing for a career low 22 yards.
After opening the season with a 44-0 win, the Lions have managed just 19 points in three games while allowing 102
Friday’s game turned on a big play just before halftime. After a touchdown on a 75-yard Strong Rock punt return was nullified by a penalty, the Lions looked like they would head to the break down just 13-0.
But with 1:41 left, the Patriots took over at their own 30 and went the distance in eight plays, sparked by a 52 pass from Reid to junior wide receiver Justin Jones, who caught the ball at the 15 but was tackled short of the goal at the two.
From there, Johnson scored with five seconds left to give his team a comfortable 19-0 cushion.
After a scoreless third, Strong Rock added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth. On his only carry of the game, senior Harrison Houston scored on a 13-yard run.
On the Patriots next play from scrimmage, quarterback Andrew Reid connected with Landon Stancil on a 50-yard scoring pass.
Strong Rock jumped out early. After being stopped on its opening drive, the Patriots scored on their next two possessions, all on the ground.
Berry culminated an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a four-yard plunge up the middle with 3:41 left in the first quarter. He wrapped up a eight-play, 57-yard drive with a three-yard run at 8:03 in the second.
The Lions (1-3) will remain at home next Friday and host Lake Oconee Academy.
