Bethlehem Christian defeated Loganville Christian 41-7 Friday night in Bethlehem.
The loss drops LCA to 1-7 and 0-2 in GIAA Region 4-AAAA.
Coach Tim Wellmaker said his team was dealing with injuries and illnesses.
“We were missing seven starters due to illness and injuries,” Wellmaker said. “This was tough to overcome.”
LCA was limited in scoring to a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ky Frayer to C.J. Dockery.
Loganville Christian plays at Riverside Academy next Friday.
They will wrap up the season on Nov. 4 at home against Lakeview.
The Lions did make some strides on defense. They allowed 485 rushing yards in a 62-15 loss to George Walton Academy.
